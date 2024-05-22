PVR Inox share price Today Live Updates : PVR Inox shares rise in positive trading today

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PVR Inox opened at ₹1325 and closed at ₹1324.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1358.05 and a low of ₹1318. The market capitalization stood at ₹13234.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1879.75 and the 52-week low was ₹1247.85. The BSE volume for the day was 19695 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 1348.77 and 1341.37 in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1341.37 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1348.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1349.2
|Support 1
|1340.8
|Resistance 2
|1353.65
|Support 2
|1336.85
|Resistance 3
|1357.6
|Support 3
|1332.4
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and open interest in PVR Inox indicates a potential shift in the current downward trend, suggesting the stock may be reaching a bottom or preparing for a reversal in the near future.
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Today, PVR Inox stock reached a low of ₹1330 and a high of ₹1353.65.
PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of PVR Inox until 12 AM is 58.91% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1346, a decrease of 0.21%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.
PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: During the previous trading hour, PVR Inox reached a high of 1349.4 and a low of 1342.0. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 1346.37 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1348.77
|Support 1
|1341.37
|Resistance 2
|1352.78
|Support 2
|1337.98
|Resistance 3
|1356.17
|Support 3
|1333.97
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1311.28
|10 Days
|1309.28
|20 Days
|1344.67
|50 Days
|1353.06
|100 Days
|1434.18
|300 Days
|1563.92
PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of PVR Inox share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox share price is at ₹1349.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1324.28 and ₹1366.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1324.28 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1366.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of PVR Inox by 11 AM is 62.54% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹1345.95, down by 0.21%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for trend analysis. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustained upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may suggest a further decline in prices.
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1348.37 and 1330.02 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1330.02 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1348.37.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1346.37
|Support 1
|1340.82
|Resistance 2
|1349.13
|Support 2
|1338.03
|Resistance 3
|1351.92
|Support 3
|1335.27
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox share price is at ₹1342.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1324.28 and ₹1366.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1324.28 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1366.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of PVR Inox dropped by -0.38% to reach ₹1343.7, while its industry peers are showing a mixed trend. Tips Industries and Panorama Studios International are declining, whereas Prime Focus and GFL are experiencing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.09% and 0.11% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|PVR Inox
|1343.7
|-5.1
|-0.38
|1879.75
|1247.85
|13184.62
|Tips Industries
|420.4
|-7.65
|-1.79
|531.1
|164.4
|5399.07
|Prime Focus
|99.2
|0.85
|0.86
|147.9
|76.3
|2971.4
|Panorama Studios International
|887.0
|-1.6
|-0.18
|1094.0
|145.05
|1104.03
|GFL
|75.1
|0.32
|0.43
|118.09
|52.9
|824.97
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1885.0, 40.29% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1460.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Buy
|5
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|3
|2
|3
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: The volume of PVR Inox traded until 10 AM is down by 61.97% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹1343.6, a decrease of 0.39%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for trend analysis. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox touched a high of 1348.35 & a low of 1330.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1348.37
|Support 1
|1330.02
|Resistance 2
|1357.53
|Support 2
|1320.83
|Resistance 3
|1366.72
|Support 3
|1311.67
PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of PVR Inox dropped by 0.7% to reach ₹1339.3, while its industry peers are showing mixed results. Tips Industries and Panorama Studios International are experiencing a decline, whereas Prime Focus and GFL are seeing an increase in their share prices. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.07% and 0.09% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|PVR Inox
|1339.3
|-9.5
|-0.7
|1879.75
|1247.85
|13141.45
|Tips Industries
|422.85
|-5.2
|-1.21
|531.1
|164.4
|5430.54
|Prime Focus
|98.95
|0.6
|0.61
|147.9
|76.3
|2963.92
|Panorama Studios International
|875.0
|-13.6
|-1.53
|1094.0
|145.05
|1089.09
|GFL
|74.9
|0.12
|0.16
|118.09
|52.9
|822.78
PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: A rise in futures price and open interest in PVR Inox indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox share price is at ₹1348.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1324.28 and ₹1366.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1324.28 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1366.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The share price of PVR Inox has increased by 0.11% and is currently trading at ₹1350.35. Over the past year, PVR Inox shares have seen a 0.10% increase to ₹1350.35. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 23.01% to 22576.60 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.0%
|3 Months
|-3.06%
|6 Months
|-20.0%
|YTD
|-18.67%
|1 Year
|0.1%
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PVR Inox on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1364.65
|Support 1
|1322.85
|Resistance 2
|1382.15
|Support 2
|1298.55
|Resistance 3
|1406.45
|Support 3
|1281.05
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1885.0, 39.75% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1460.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Buy
|5
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|3
|2
|3
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 889 k & BSE volume was 19 k.
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1358.05 & ₹1318 yesterday to end at ₹1324.75. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!