Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

PVR Inox Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live Updates : PVR Inox stock price went up today, 23 May 2024, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 1348.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1349 per share. Investors should monitor PVR Inox stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live Updates

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PVR Inox opened at 1349.25 and closed at 1348.8. The stock reached a high of 1353.65 and a low of 1330. The market capitalization stood at 13236.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1879.75, and the 52-week low was 1247.85. The BSE volume for the day was 4643 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The share price of PVR Inox has decreased by -0.43% and is currently trading at 1340.15. Over the past year, the price of PVR Inox shares dropped by -0.35% to 1340.15. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.67%
3 Months-4.77%
6 Months-18.72%
YTD-18.92%
1 Year-0.35%
23 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PVR Inox on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11356.63Support 11330.43
Resistance 21368.92Support 21316.52
Resistance 31382.83Support 31304.23
23 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1885.0, 39.73% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1460.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111111
    Buy5677
    Hold3333
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1100
23 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox volume yesterday was 1068 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 739 k

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.44% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1020 k & BSE volume was 47 k.

23 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox closed at ₹1348.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1353.65 & 1330 yesterday to end at 1348.8. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.