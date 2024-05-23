PVR Inox Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PVR Inox opened at ₹1349.25 and closed at ₹1348.8. The stock reached a high of ₹1353.65 and a low of ₹1330. The market capitalization stood at ₹13236.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1879.75, and the 52-week low was ₹1247.85. The BSE volume for the day was 4643 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The share price of PVR Inox has decreased by -0.43% and is currently trading at ₹1340.15. Over the past year, the price of PVR Inox shares dropped by -0.35% to ₹1340.15. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.67%
|3 Months
|-4.77%
|6 Months
|-18.72%
|YTD
|-18.92%
|1 Year
|-0.35%
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PVR Inox on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1356.63
|Support 1
|1330.43
|Resistance 2
|1368.92
|Support 2
|1316.52
|Resistance 3
|1382.83
|Support 3
|1304.23
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1885.0, 39.73% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1460.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Buy
|5
|6
|7
|7
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.44% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1020 k & BSE volume was 47 k.
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1353.65 & ₹1330 yesterday to end at ₹1348.8. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.