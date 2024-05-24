PVR Inox Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PVR Inox opened at ₹1340.15, closed at ₹1346, with a high of ₹1353.1 and a low of ₹1328.05. The market cap was ₹13245.95 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1879.75 and a 52-week low of ₹1247.85. The BSE volume was 33520 shares traded.
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1885.0, 39.63% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1460.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Buy
|5
|6
|7
|7
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 324 k & BSE volume was 33 k.
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1353.1 & ₹1328.05 yesterday to end at ₹1346. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.