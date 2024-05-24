Hello User
PVR Inox Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live Updates : PVR Inox stock price went up today, 24 May 2024, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 1346 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1349.95 per share. Investors should monitor PVR Inox stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live Updates

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PVR Inox opened at 1340.15, closed at 1346, with a high of 1353.1 and a low of 1328.05. The market cap was 13245.95 crore, with a 52-week high of 1879.75 and a 52-week low of 1247.85. The BSE volume was 33520 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1885.0, 39.63% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1460.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111111
    Buy5677
    Hold3333
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1100
24 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox volume yesterday was 357 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 651 k

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 324 k & BSE volume was 33 k.

24 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox closed at ₹1346 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1353.1 & 1328.05 yesterday to end at 1346. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

