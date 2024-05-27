PVR Inox Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading for PVR Inox, the open price was ₹1349.95, the close price was ₹1349.1. The high for the day was ₹1349.95, and the low was ₹1333.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹13141.94 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1879.75 and ₹1247.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 28313 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PVR Inox on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1347.72
|Support 1
|1330.77
|Resistance 2
|1357.33
|Support 2
|1323.43
|Resistance 3
|1364.67
|Support 3
|1313.82
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1885.0, 40.74% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1460.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Buy
|5
|5
|7
|7
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 324 k & BSE volume was 33 k.
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1349.95 & ₹1333.7 yesterday to end at ₹1349.1. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.