PVR Inox Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, PVR Inox opened at ₹1354 and closed at ₹1338.65. The high for the day was ₹1354 and the low was ₹1319. The market capitalization stood at ₹13066.39 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1879.75 and the 52-week low was ₹1247.85. The BSE volume for the day was 16537 shares.
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PVR Inox on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1352.8
|Support 1
|1317.3
|Resistance 2
|1371.05
|Support 2
|1300.05
|Resistance 3
|1388.3
|Support 3
|1281.8
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1885.0, 41.55% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1460.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Buy
|5
|5
|7
|7
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 589 k & BSE volume was 9 k.
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1354 & ₹1319 yesterday to end at ₹1338.65. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.