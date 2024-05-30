Hello User
PVR Inox Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live Updates : PVR Inox stock price went up today, 30 May 2024, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 1332.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1336.1 per share. Investors should monitor PVR Inox stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live Updates

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading for PVR Inox, the open price was 1342.8, closing at 1332.7. The high for the day was 1342.8, while the low was 1325. The market capitalization stood at 13,110.05 crore. The 52-week high was 1879.75 and the low was 1247.85. The BSE volume for the day was 9708 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PVR Inox on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11343.9Support 11326.0
Resistance 21352.35Support 21316.55
Resistance 31361.8Support 31308.1
30 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1885.0, 41.08% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1460.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111111
    Buy5577
    Hold3333
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1100
30 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox volume yesterday was 276 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 635 k

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 266 k & BSE volume was 9 k.

30 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox closed at ₹1332.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1342.8 & 1325 yesterday to end at 1332.7. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

