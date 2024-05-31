Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

PVR Inox share price Today Live Updates : PVR Inox Stocks Soar in Trading Today

7 min read . Updated: 31 May 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live Updates : PVR Inox stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 0.78 %. The stock closed at 1314.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1324.85 per share. Investors should monitor PVR Inox stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live Updates

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PVR Inox opened at 1334, reached a high of 1334, a low of 1308, and closed at 1334.7. The market capitalization stood at 12,936.87 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 1879.75, and the 52-week low was 1247.85. The BSE volume for the day was 9826 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:32:12 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox trading at ₹1324.85, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹1314.6

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox share price is at 1324.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1304.07 and 1330.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1304.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1330.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 May 2024, 09:22:00 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The share price of PVR Inox has increased by 0.59% and is currently trading at 1322.40. However, over the past year, the price of PVR Inox shares has declined by -7.25% to 1322.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to 22488.65 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.68%
3 Months-6.05%
6 Months-23.57%
YTD-20.87%
1 Year-7.25%
31 May 2024, 08:49:55 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PVR Inox on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11330.32Support 11304.07
Resistance 21345.83Support 21293.33
Resistance 31356.57Support 31277.82
31 May 2024, 08:33:52 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1885.0, 42.97% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1460.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111111
    Buy5577
    Hold3333
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1100
31 May 2024, 08:19:19 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox volume yesterday was 560 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 643 k

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 550 k & BSE volume was 9 k.

31 May 2024, 08:04:25 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox closed at ₹1334.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1334 & 1308 yesterday to end at 1334.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

