PVR Inox share price Today Live Updates : PVR Inox Stocks Soar in Trading Today

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PVR Inox opened at ₹1334, reached a high of ₹1334, a low of ₹1308, and closed at ₹1334.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹12,936.87 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1879.75, and the 52-week low was ₹1247.85. The BSE volume for the day was 9826 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox share price is at ₹1324.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1304.07 and ₹1330.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1304.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1330.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The share price of PVR Inox has increased by 0.59% and is currently trading at ₹1322.40. However, over the past year, the price of PVR Inox shares has declined by -7.25% to ₹1322.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to 22488.65 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.68%
|3 Months
|-6.05%
|6 Months
|-23.57%
|YTD
|-20.87%
|1 Year
|-7.25%
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PVR Inox on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1330.32
|Support 1
|1304.07
|Resistance 2
|1345.83
|Support 2
|1293.33
|Resistance 3
|1356.57
|Support 3
|1277.82
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1885.0, 42.97% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1460.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Buy
|5
|5
|7
|7
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 550 k & BSE volume was 9 k.
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1334 & ₹1308 yesterday to end at ₹1334.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend