Quick Heal Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Quick Heal Technologies closed today at ₹299.95, down -2.66% from yesterday's ₹308.15

Quick Heal Technologies, an Indian cybersecurity company, experienced a decline in its stock price on the last day of trading. The stock opened at ₹294.8 and closed at ₹290.7. The highest price reached during the day was ₹317, while the lowest was ₹294.8. The company's market capitalization is ₹1636.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹357.65, and the 52-week low is ₹127.35. The stock had a trading volume of 42,671 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Quick Heal Technologies share price Today :Quick Heal Technologies closed today at ₹299.95, down -2.66% from yesterday's ₹308.15 Today, Quick Heal Technologies stock closed at ₹299.95, experiencing a percent change of -2.66 and a net change of -8.2. This is a decrease from yesterday's closing price of ₹308.15.

Quick Heal Technologies share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Subex 29.22 -0.23 -0.78 39.2 25.0 1609.71 Infinite Computer Solutions 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Quick Heal Technologies 299.95 -8.2 -2.66 357.65 127.35 1591.95 Ksolves India 1064.95 26.7 2.57 1447.6 356.65 1262.6 63 Moons Technologies 263.95 11.05 4.37 360.15 142.05 1216.24

Quick Heal Technologies share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Quick Heal Technologies reached a low of ₹292.7 and a high of ₹308.85 for the day.

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price for Quick Heal Technologies Ltd stock is 125.00000, while the 52-week high price is 358.35000.

Quick Heal Technologies share price Today :Quick Heal Technologies trading at ₹300.5, down -2.48% from yesterday's ₹308.15 Quick Heal Technologies stock is currently trading at a price of ₹300.5. The stock has experienced a percent change of -2.48, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -7.65, suggesting a significant decline.

Quick Heal Technologies share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Subex 29.12 -0.33 -1.12 39.2 25.0 1604.2 Infinite Computer Solutions 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Quick Heal Technologies 304.95 -3.2 -1.04 357.65 127.35 1618.49 Ksolves India 1060.0 21.75 2.09 1447.6 356.65 1256.74 63 Moons Technologies 261.7 8.8 3.48 360.15 142.05 1205.88

Quick Heal Technologies share price update :Quick Heal Technologies trading at ₹304, down -1.35% from yesterday's ₹308.15 The current data for Quick Heal Technologies stock shows that the stock price is ₹304. There has been a percent change of -1.35, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -4.15. Overall, this suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

Quick Heal Technologies share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price for Quick Heal Technologies stock is ₹292.7, while the high price is ₹308.85.

Quick Heal Technologies share price Today :Quick Heal Technologies trading at ₹299.55, down -2.79% from yesterday's ₹308.15 Quick Heal Technologies stock is currently trading at a price of ₹299.55. The stock has experienced a percent change of -2.79, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.6, meaning the stock has decreased by 8.6 points. Overall, the stock has seen a decline in value based on the current data.

Quick Heal Technologies share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 302.76 10 Days 318.19 20 Days 299.05 50 Days 244.45 100 Days 203.63 300 Days 177.22

Quick Heal Technologies share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Quick Heal Technologies stock today is ₹292.7 and the high price is ₹308.85.

Quick Heal Technologies share price NSE Live :Quick Heal Technologies trading at ₹304.55, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹308.15 The current data of Quick Heal Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹304.55, with a percent change of -1.17 and a net change of -3.6. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

Quick Heal Technologies Live Updates QUICK HEAL TECHNOLOGIES More Information

Quick Heal Technologies share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Subex 28.97 -0.48 -1.63 39.2 25.0 1595.93 Infinite Computer Solutions 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Quick Heal Technologies 303.2 -4.95 -1.61 357.65 127.35 1609.2 Ksolves India 1056.0 17.75 1.71 1447.6 356.65 1251.99 63 Moons Technologies 252.4 -0.5 -0.2 360.15 142.05 1163.02

Quick Heal Technologies share price Live :Quick Heal Technologies trading at ₹300.75, down -2.4% from yesterday's ₹308.15 Quick Heal Technologies stock is currently priced at ₹300.75. There has been a percent change of -2.4 and a net change of -7.4. Click here for Quick Heal Technologies News

Quick Heal Technologies share price live: Today's Price range Today, Quick Heal Technologies stock had a low price of ₹292.7 and a high price of ₹308.85.

Quick Heal Technologies share price NSE Live :Quick Heal Technologies trading at ₹299.8, down -2.71% from yesterday's ₹308.15 Quick Heal Technologies stock is currently priced at ₹299.8, with a percent change of -2.71 and a net change of -8.35. This indicates a decrease in the stock price of the company.

Quick Heal Technologies share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Subex 28.49 -0.96 -3.26 39.2 25.0 1569.49 Infinite Computer Solutions 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Quick Heal Technologies 299.8 -8.35 -2.71 357.65 127.35 1591.15 Ksolves India 1018.2 -20.05 -1.93 1447.6 356.65 1207.18 63 Moons Technologies 244.55 -8.35 -3.3 360.15 142.05 1126.85

Quick Heal Technologies share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Quick Heal Technologies started at a low of ₹292.7 and reached a high of ₹308.85.

Quick Heal Technologies share price update :Quick Heal Technologies trading at ₹298.4, down -3.16% from yesterday's ₹308.15 As of the latest data, the stock price of Quick Heal Technologies is ₹298.4. There has been a decrease of 3.16% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -9.75.

Quick Heal Technologies share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Subex 28.69 -0.76 -2.58 39.2 25.0 1580.51 Infinite Computer Solutions 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Quick Heal Technologies 299.8 -8.35 -2.71 357.65 127.35 1591.15 Ksolves India 1005.0 -33.25 -3.2 1447.6 356.65 1191.53 63 Moons Technologies 243.1 -9.8 -3.88 360.15 142.05 1120.17

Quick Heal Technologies share price Today :Quick Heal Technologies trading at ₹295.15, down -4.22% from yesterday's ₹308.15 Quick Heal Technologies stock is currently trading at a price of ₹295.15. The stock has seen a percent change of -4.22, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -13, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

Quick Heal Technologies share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Quick Heal Technologies reached a low of ₹292.7 and a high of ₹308.85 for the current trading day.

Quick Heal Technologies Live Updates QUICK HEAL TECHNOLOGIES More Information

Quick Heal Technologies share price update :Quick Heal Technologies trading at ₹295.05, down -4.25% from yesterday's ₹308.15 The current data for Quick Heal Technologies stock shows that the stock price is ₹295.05, which represents a 4.25% decrease from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -13.1, indicating a significant decline.

Quick Heal Technologies share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.13% 3 Months 98.07% 6 Months 128.84% YTD 76.04% 1 Year 60.16%

Quick Heal Technologies share price Today :Quick Heal Technologies trading at ₹308.85, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹308.15 Quick Heal Technologies stock is currently priced at ₹308.85 with a percent change of 0.23 and a net change of 0.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock's value.

Quick Heal Technologies share price Live :Quick Heal Technologies closed at ₹290.7 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Quick Heal Technologies on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were a total of 42,671 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹290.7.