Quick Heal Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Quick Heal Technologies closed today at ₹299.95, down -2.66% from yesterday's ₹308.15

13 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 06:50 PM IST
Livemint

Quick Heal Technologies stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -2.66 %. The stock closed at 308.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 299.95 per share. Investors should monitor Quick Heal Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Quick Heal Technologies Premium
Quick Heal Technologies

Quick Heal Technologies, an Indian cybersecurity company, experienced a decline in its stock price on the last day of trading. The stock opened at 294.8 and closed at 290.7. The highest price reached during the day was 317, while the lowest was 294.8. The company's market capitalization is 1636.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 357.65, and the 52-week low is 127.35. The stock had a trading volume of 42,671 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:50:59 PM IST

Quick Heal Technologies share price Today :Quick Heal Technologies closed today at ₹299.95, down -2.66% from yesterday's ₹308.15

Today, Quick Heal Technologies stock closed at 299.95, experiencing a percent change of -2.66 and a net change of -8.2. This is a decrease from yesterday's closing price of 308.15.

26 Oct 2023, 06:15:33 PM IST

Quick Heal Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Subex29.22-0.23-0.7839.225.01609.71
Infinite Computer Solutions0.00.00.00.00.00.0
Quick Heal Technologies299.95-8.2-2.66357.65127.351591.95
Ksolves India1064.9526.72.571447.6356.651262.6
63 Moons Technologies263.9511.054.37360.15142.051216.24
26 Oct 2023, 05:43:13 PM IST

Quick Heal Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Quick Heal Technologies reached a low of 292.7 and a high of 308.85 for the day.

26 Oct 2023, 03:30:26 PM IST

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Quick Heal Technologies Ltd stock is 125.00000, while the 52-week high price is 358.35000.

26 Oct 2023, 03:08:56 PM IST

Quick Heal Technologies share price Today :Quick Heal Technologies trading at ₹300.5, down -2.48% from yesterday's ₹308.15

Quick Heal Technologies stock is currently trading at a price of 300.5. The stock has experienced a percent change of -2.48, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -7.65, suggesting a significant decline.

26 Oct 2023, 02:43:42 PM IST

Quick Heal Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Subex29.12-0.33-1.1239.225.01604.2
Infinite Computer Solutions0.00.00.00.00.00.0
Quick Heal Technologies304.95-3.2-1.04357.65127.351618.49
Ksolves India1060.021.752.091447.6356.651256.74
63 Moons Technologies261.78.83.48360.15142.051205.88
26 Oct 2023, 02:35:23 PM IST

Quick Heal Technologies share price update :Quick Heal Technologies trading at ₹304, down -1.35% from yesterday's ₹308.15

The current data for Quick Heal Technologies stock shows that the stock price is 304. There has been a percent change of -1.35, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -4.15. Overall, this suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 02:24:25 PM IST

Quick Heal Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price for Quick Heal Technologies stock is 292.7, while the high price is 308.85.

26 Oct 2023, 01:43:20 PM IST

Quick Heal Technologies share price Today :Quick Heal Technologies trading at ₹299.55, down -2.79% from yesterday's ₹308.15

Quick Heal Technologies stock is currently trading at a price of 299.55. The stock has experienced a percent change of -2.79, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.6, meaning the stock has decreased by 8.6 points. Overall, the stock has seen a decline in value based on the current data.

26 Oct 2023, 01:34:04 PM IST

Quick Heal Technologies share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days302.76
10 Days318.19
20 Days299.05
50 Days244.45
100 Days203.63
300 Days177.22
26 Oct 2023, 01:28:36 PM IST

Quick Heal Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Quick Heal Technologies stock today is 292.7 and the high price is 308.85.

26 Oct 2023, 01:19:46 PM IST

Quick Heal Technologies share price NSE Live :Quick Heal Technologies trading at ₹304.55, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹308.15

The current data of Quick Heal Technologies stock shows that the price is 304.55, with a percent change of -1.17 and a net change of -3.6. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

26 Oct 2023, 12:59:15 PM IST

Quick Heal Technologies Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:42:32 PM IST

Quick Heal Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Subex28.97-0.48-1.6339.225.01595.93
Infinite Computer Solutions0.00.00.00.00.00.0
Quick Heal Technologies303.2-4.95-1.61357.65127.351609.2
Ksolves India1056.017.751.711447.6356.651251.99
63 Moons Technologies252.4-0.5-0.2360.15142.051163.02
26 Oct 2023, 12:28:39 PM IST

Quick Heal Technologies share price Live :Quick Heal Technologies trading at ₹300.75, down -2.4% from yesterday's ₹308.15

Quick Heal Technologies stock is currently priced at 300.75. There has been a percent change of -2.4 and a net change of -7.4.

Click here for Quick Heal Technologies News

26 Oct 2023, 12:10:48 PM IST

Quick Heal Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Quick Heal Technologies stock had a low price of 292.7 and a high price of 308.85.

26 Oct 2023, 11:55:35 AM IST

Quick Heal Technologies share price NSE Live :Quick Heal Technologies trading at ₹299.8, down -2.71% from yesterday's ₹308.15

Quick Heal Technologies stock is currently priced at 299.8, with a percent change of -2.71 and a net change of -8.35. This indicates a decrease in the stock price of the company.

26 Oct 2023, 11:40:57 AM IST

Quick Heal Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Subex28.49-0.96-3.2639.225.01569.49
Infinite Computer Solutions0.00.00.00.00.00.0
Quick Heal Technologies299.8-8.35-2.71357.65127.351591.15
Ksolves India1018.2-20.05-1.931447.6356.651207.18
63 Moons Technologies244.55-8.35-3.3360.15142.051126.85
26 Oct 2023, 11:10:42 AM IST

Quick Heal Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Quick Heal Technologies started at a low of 292.7 and reached a high of 308.85.

26 Oct 2023, 11:05:49 AM IST

Quick Heal Technologies share price update :Quick Heal Technologies trading at ₹298.4, down -3.16% from yesterday's ₹308.15

As of the latest data, the stock price of Quick Heal Technologies is 298.4. There has been a decrease of 3.16% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -9.75.

26 Oct 2023, 10:39:49 AM IST

Quick Heal Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Subex28.69-0.76-2.5839.225.01580.51
Infinite Computer Solutions0.00.00.00.00.00.0
Quick Heal Technologies299.8-8.35-2.71357.65127.351591.15
Ksolves India1005.0-33.25-3.21447.6356.651191.53
63 Moons Technologies243.1-9.8-3.88360.15142.051120.17
26 Oct 2023, 10:29:58 AM IST

Quick Heal Technologies share price Today :Quick Heal Technologies trading at ₹295.15, down -4.22% from yesterday's ₹308.15

Quick Heal Technologies stock is currently trading at a price of 295.15. The stock has seen a percent change of -4.22, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -13, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 10:10:44 AM IST

Quick Heal Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Quick Heal Technologies reached a low of 292.7 and a high of 308.85 for the current trading day.

26 Oct 2023, 09:59:45 AM IST

Quick Heal Technologies Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:43:09 AM IST

Quick Heal Technologies share price update :Quick Heal Technologies trading at ₹295.05, down -4.25% from yesterday's ₹308.15

The current data for Quick Heal Technologies stock shows that the stock price is 295.05, which represents a 4.25% decrease from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -13.1, indicating a significant decline.

26 Oct 2023, 09:42:08 AM IST

Quick Heal Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.13%
3 Months98.07%
6 Months128.84%
YTD76.04%
1 Year60.16%
26 Oct 2023, 09:16:44 AM IST

Quick Heal Technologies share price Today :Quick Heal Technologies trading at ₹308.85, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹308.15

Quick Heal Technologies stock is currently priced at 308.85 with a percent change of 0.23 and a net change of 0.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock's value.

26 Oct 2023, 08:04:35 AM IST

Quick Heal Technologies share price Live :Quick Heal Technologies closed at ₹290.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Quick Heal Technologies on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were a total of 42,671 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 290.7.

