Quick Heal Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Quick Heal Technologies closed today at ₹299.95, down -2.66% from yesterday's ₹308.15

Quick Heal Technologies, an Indian cybersecurity company, experienced a decline in its stock price on the last day of trading. The stock opened at ₹294.8 and closed at ₹290.7. The highest price reached during the day was ₹317, while the lowest was ₹294.8. The company's market capitalization is ₹1636.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹357.65, and the 52-week low is ₹127.35. The stock had a trading volume of 42,671 shares on the BSE.
Quick Heal Technologies share price Today :Quick Heal Technologies closed today at ₹299.95, down -2.66% from yesterday's ₹308.15
Today, Quick Heal Technologies stock closed at ₹299.95, experiencing a percent change of -2.66 and a net change of -8.2. This is a decrease from yesterday's closing price of ₹308.15.
|Subex
|29.22
|-0.23
|-0.78
|39.2
|25.0
|1609.71
|Infinite Computer Solutions
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Quick Heal Technologies
|299.95
|-8.2
|-2.66
|357.65
|127.35
|1591.95
|Ksolves India
|1064.95
|26.7
|2.57
|1447.6
|356.65
|1262.6
|63 Moons Technologies
|263.95
|11.05
|4.37
|360.15
|142.05
|1216.24
The stock of Quick Heal Technologies reached a low of ₹292.7 and a high of ₹308.85 for the day.
The 52-week low price for Quick Heal Technologies Ltd stock is 125.00000, while the 52-week high price is 358.35000.
Quick Heal Technologies share price Today :Quick Heal Technologies trading at ₹300.5, down -2.48% from yesterday's ₹308.15
Quick Heal Technologies stock is currently trading at a price of ₹300.5. The stock has experienced a percent change of -2.48, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -7.65, suggesting a significant decline.
|Subex
|29.12
|-0.33
|-1.12
|39.2
|25.0
|1604.2
|Infinite Computer Solutions
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Quick Heal Technologies
|304.95
|-3.2
|-1.04
|357.65
|127.35
|1618.49
|Ksolves India
|1060.0
|21.75
|2.09
|1447.6
|356.65
|1256.74
|63 Moons Technologies
|261.7
|8.8
|3.48
|360.15
|142.05
|1205.88
The current data for Quick Heal Technologies stock shows that the stock price is ₹304. There has been a percent change of -1.35, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -4.15. Overall, this suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
Today, the low price for Quick Heal Technologies stock is ₹292.7, while the high price is ₹308.85.
Quick Heal Technologies stock is currently trading at a price of ₹299.55. The stock has experienced a percent change of -2.79, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.6, meaning the stock has decreased by 8.6 points. Overall, the stock has seen a decline in value based on the current data.
The low price of Quick Heal Technologies stock today is ₹292.7 and the high price is ₹308.85.
The current data of Quick Heal Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹304.55, with a percent change of -1.17 and a net change of -3.6. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
|Subex
|28.97
|-0.48
|-1.63
|39.2
|25.0
|1595.93
|Infinite Computer Solutions
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Quick Heal Technologies
|303.2
|-4.95
|-1.61
|357.65
|127.35
|1609.2
|Ksolves India
|1056.0
|17.75
|1.71
|1447.6
|356.65
|1251.99
|63 Moons Technologies
|252.4
|-0.5
|-0.2
|360.15
|142.05
|1163.02
Quick Heal Technologies stock is currently priced at ₹300.75. There has been a percent change of -2.4 and a net change of -7.4.
Today, Quick Heal Technologies stock had a low price of ₹292.7 and a high price of ₹308.85.
Quick Heal Technologies stock is currently priced at ₹299.8, with a percent change of -2.71 and a net change of -8.35. This indicates a decrease in the stock price of the company.
|Subex
|28.49
|-0.96
|-3.26
|39.2
|25.0
|1569.49
|Infinite Computer Solutions
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Quick Heal Technologies
|299.8
|-8.35
|-2.71
|357.65
|127.35
|1591.15
|Ksolves India
|1018.2
|-20.05
|-1.93
|1447.6
|356.65
|1207.18
|63 Moons Technologies
|244.55
|-8.35
|-3.3
|360.15
|142.05
|1126.85
The stock price of Quick Heal Technologies started at a low of ₹292.7 and reached a high of ₹308.85.
As of the latest data, the stock price of Quick Heal Technologies is ₹298.4. There has been a decrease of 3.16% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -9.75.
|Subex
|28.69
|-0.76
|-2.58
|39.2
|25.0
|1580.51
|Infinite Computer Solutions
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Quick Heal Technologies
|299.8
|-8.35
|-2.71
|357.65
|127.35
|1591.15
|Ksolves India
|1005.0
|-33.25
|-3.2
|1447.6
|356.65
|1191.53
|63 Moons Technologies
|243.1
|-9.8
|-3.88
|360.15
|142.05
|1120.17
Quick Heal Technologies stock is currently trading at a price of ₹295.15. The stock has seen a percent change of -4.22, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -13, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
The stock price of Quick Heal Technologies reached a low of ₹292.7 and a high of ₹308.85 for the current trading day.
The current data for Quick Heal Technologies stock shows that the stock price is ₹295.05, which represents a 4.25% decrease from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -13.1, indicating a significant decline.
Quick Heal Technologies stock is currently priced at ₹308.85 with a percent change of 0.23 and a net change of 0.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock's value.
Quick Heal Technologies share price Live :Quick Heal Technologies closed at ₹290.7 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Quick Heal Technologies on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were a total of 42,671 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹290.7.
