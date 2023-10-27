comScore
Quick Heal Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Quick Heal Technologies closed today at ₹310.4, up 3.33% from yesterday's ₹300.4

12 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 06:32 PM IST
Livemint

Quick Heal Technologies stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 3.33 %. The stock closed at 300.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 310.4 per share. Investors should monitor Quick Heal Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Quick Heal Technologies Premium
Quick Heal Technologies

On the last day, Quick Heal Technologies opened at 308.85 and closed at 308.15. The stock had a high of 308.85 and a low of 292.7. The market capitalization of the company is 1592.6 crore. The 52-week high is 357.65 and the 52-week low is 127.35. The BSE volume for the day was 55,314 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:32:28 PM IST

Quick Heal Technologies share price Live :Quick Heal Technologies closed today at ₹310.4, up 3.33% from yesterday's ₹300.4

Quick Heal Technologies' stock closed at 310.4 today, which represents a 3.33% increase from the previous day's closing price of 300.4. The net change in price is 10 rupees.

27 Oct 2023, 06:28:06 PM IST

Quick Heal Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Expleo Solutions1343.956.850.511771.01111.31377.88
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions83.04-1.68-1.9898.9311.87482.47
Quick Heal Technologies310.410.03.33357.65127.351647.41
Subex30.080.862.9439.225.01657.08
Infinite Computer Solutions0.00.00.00.00.00.0
27 Oct 2023, 05:36:43 PM IST

Quick Heal Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Quick Heal Technologies stock had a low price of 299.85 and a high price of 314.95 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 03:13:02 PM IST

Quick Heal Technologies share price Today :Quick Heal Technologies trading at ₹313.15, up 4.24% from yesterday's ₹300.4

The stock of Quick Heal Technologies is currently priced at 313.15, with a percent change of 4.24 and a net change of 12.75.

27 Oct 2023, 02:37:39 PM IST

Quick Heal Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Expleo Solutions1345.07.90.591771.01111.31378.96
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions83.04-1.68-1.9898.9311.87482.47
Quick Heal Technologies312.3511.953.98357.65127.351657.76
Subex29.960.742.5339.225.01650.47
Infinite Computer Solutions0.00.00.00.00.00.0
27 Oct 2023, 02:27:48 PM IST

Quick Heal Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Quick Heal Technologies reached a low of 299.85 and a high of 314.25 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 02:22:01 PM IST

Quick Heal Technologies share price NSE Live :Quick Heal Technologies trading at ₹312, up 3.86% from yesterday's ₹300.4

The stock price of Quick Heal Technologies is currently at 312, with a percent change of 3.86. This indicates that the stock has increased by 3.86% compared to its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 11.6, which means that the stock has increased by 11.6.

27 Oct 2023, 01:44:56 PM IST

Quick Heal Technologies share price Today :Quick Heal Technologies trading at ₹310.75, up 3.45% from yesterday's ₹300.4

Quick Heal Technologies stock is currently priced at 310.75, representing a 3.45% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 10.35.

27 Oct 2023, 01:37:19 PM IST

Quick Heal Technologies share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days302.82
10 Days313.96
20 Days302.58
50 Days246.77
100 Days205.30
300 Days177.86
27 Oct 2023, 01:21:17 PM IST

Quick Heal Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Quick Heal Technologies stock is 299.85, while the high price is 314.25.

27 Oct 2023, 01:17:01 PM IST

Quick Heal Technologies share price NSE Live :Quick Heal Technologies trading at ₹304.85, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹300.4

The current data for Quick Heal Technologies stock shows that the price is 304.85, with a percent change of 1.48 and a net change of 4.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change.

27 Oct 2023, 01:03:01 PM IST

Quick Heal Technologies Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:32:12 PM IST

Quick Heal Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Expleo Solutions1342.655.550.421771.01111.31376.55
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions84.65-0.07-0.0898.9311.87491.82
Quick Heal Technologies305.24.81.6357.65127.351619.81
Subex29.980.762.639.225.01651.57
Infinite Computer Solutions0.00.00.00.00.00.0
27 Oct 2023, 12:30:30 PM IST

Quick Heal Technologies share price Live :Quick Heal Technologies trading at ₹305.2, up 1.6% from yesterday's ₹300.4

As of the current data, Quick Heal Technologies stock is priced at 305.2. There has been a 1.6% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.8.

Click here for Quick Heal Technologies News

27 Oct 2023, 12:22:07 PM IST

Quick Heal Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Quick Heal Technologies stock reached a low price of 299.85 and a high price of 314.25 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 11:50:00 AM IST

Quick Heal Technologies share price NSE Live :Quick Heal Technologies trading at ₹304.75, up 1.45% from yesterday's ₹300.4

As of the current data, the stock price of Quick Heal Technologies is 304.75. There has been a 1.45% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.35.

27 Oct 2023, 11:41:24 AM IST

Quick Heal Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Expleo Solutions1350.012.90.961771.01111.31384.09
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions84.5-0.22-0.2698.9311.87490.95
Quick Heal Technologies306.96.52.16357.65127.351628.84
Subex30.150.933.1839.225.01660.94
Infinite Computer Solutions0.00.00.00.00.00.0
27 Oct 2023, 11:13:53 AM IST

Quick Heal Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Quick Heal Technologies stock today was 299.85, while the high price was 314.25.

27 Oct 2023, 11:11:18 AM IST

Quick Heal Technologies share price update :Quick Heal Technologies trading at ₹307.2, up 2.26% from yesterday's ₹300.4

Quick Heal Technologies stock is currently priced at 307.2, which represents a 2.26% increase in value. The net change in price is 6.8, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

27 Oct 2023, 10:38:12 AM IST

Quick Heal Technologies share price NSE Live :Quick Heal Technologies trading at ₹306.2, up 1.93% from yesterday's ₹300.4

Quick Heal Technologies stock is currently priced at 306.2. The stock has seen a 1.93% increase in its value, with a net change of 5.8.

27 Oct 2023, 10:36:32 AM IST

Quick Heal Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Expleo Solutions1344.06.90.521771.01111.31377.93
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions84.6-0.12-0.1498.9311.87491.53
Quick Heal Technologies306.25.81.93357.65127.351625.12
Subex30.160.943.2239.225.01661.49
Infinite Computer Solutions0.00.00.00.00.00.0
27 Oct 2023, 10:14:01 AM IST

Quick Heal Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Quick Heal Technologies stock is 299.85, while the high price is 314.25.

27 Oct 2023, 10:00:49 AM IST

Quick Heal Technologies Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:49:54 AM IST

Quick Heal Technologies share price update :Quick Heal Technologies trading at ₹299.95, down -2.66% from yesterday's ₹308.15

The current data for Quick Heal Technologies stock shows that the stock price is 299.95, with a percent change of -2.66. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 2.66%. The net change is -8.2, suggesting that the stock has decreased by 8.2 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in its value.

27 Oct 2023, 09:33:51 AM IST

Quick Heal Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.57%
3 Months95.1%
6 Months120.1%
YTD72.47%
1 Year56.91%
27 Oct 2023, 09:18:07 AM IST

Quick Heal Technologies share price Today :Quick Heal Technologies trading at ₹299.95, down -2.66% from yesterday's ₹308.15

Quick Heal Technologies stock currently has a price of 299.95, which represents a decrease of 2.66% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -8.2. This data suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

27 Oct 2023, 08:02:31 AM IST

Quick Heal Technologies share price Live :Quick Heal Technologies closed at ₹308.15 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume of Quick Heal Technologies was 55,314 shares and the closing price was 308.15.

