Quick Heal Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Quick Heal Technologies closed today at ₹310.4, up 3.33% from yesterday's ₹300.4

On the last day, Quick Heal Technologies opened at ₹308.85 and closed at ₹308.15. The stock had a high of ₹308.85 and a low of ₹292.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1592.6 crore. The 52-week high is ₹357.65 and the 52-week low is ₹127.35. The BSE volume for the day was 55,314 shares.
Quick Heal Technologies share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Expleo Solutions
|1343.95
|6.85
|0.51
|1771.0
|1111.3
|1377.88
|Blue Cloud Softech Solutions
|83.04
|-1.68
|-1.98
|98.93
|11.87
|482.47
|Quick Heal Technologies
|310.4
|10.0
|3.33
|357.65
|127.35
|1647.41
|Subex
|30.08
|0.86
|2.94
|39.2
|25.0
|1657.08
|Infinite Computer Solutions
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
Quick Heal Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
Quick Heal Technologies stock had a low price of ₹299.85 and a high price of ₹314.95 on the current day.
Quick Heal Technologies share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|302.82
|10 Days
|313.96
|20 Days
|302.58
|50 Days
|246.77
|100 Days
|205.30
|300 Days
|177.86
Quick Heal Technologies share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.57%
|3 Months
|95.1%
|6 Months
|120.1%
|YTD
|72.47%
|1 Year
|56.91%
Quick Heal Technologies share price Live :Quick Heal Technologies closed at ₹308.15 on last trading day
On the last day, the BSE volume of Quick Heal Technologies was 55,314 shares and the closing price was ₹308.15.
