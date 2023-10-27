Quick Heal Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Quick Heal Technologies closed today at 310.4, up 3.33% from yesterday's 300.4

Quick Heal Technologies share price Live :Quick Heal Technologies closed today at ₹310.4, up 3.33% from yesterday's ₹300.4 Quick Heal Technologies' stock closed at ₹310.4 today, which represents a 3.33% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹300.4. The net change in price is 10 rupees.

Quick Heal Technologies share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Expleo Solutions 1343.95 6.85 0.51 1771.0 1111.3 1377.88 Blue Cloud Softech Solutions 83.04 -1.68 -1.98 98.93 11.87 482.47 Quick Heal Technologies 310.4 10.0 3.33 357.65 127.35 1647.41 Subex 30.08 0.86 2.94 39.2 25.0 1657.08 Infinite Computer Solutions 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Quick Heal Technologies share price live: Today's Price range Quick Heal Technologies stock had a low price of ₹299.85 and a high price of ₹314.95 on the current day.

Quick Heal Technologies share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 302.82 10 Days 313.96 20 Days 302.58 50 Days 246.77 100 Days 205.30 300 Days 177.86

Quick Heal Technologies share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.57% 3 Months 95.1% 6 Months 120.1% YTD 72.47% 1 Year 56.91%

