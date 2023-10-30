Quick Heal Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Quick Heal Technologies shares slump as investors react to weak earnings report

Quick Heal Technologies had an open price of ₹301.05 and a close price of ₹300.40 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹314.95 and a low of ₹299.85 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1648.08 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹357.65 and ₹127.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 53,187 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.6%
|3 Months
|103.39%
|6 Months
|127.74%
|YTD
|78.59%
|1 Year
|60.63%
The current data for Quick Heal Technologies stock shows that the stock price is at ₹309.35, with a percent change of -1.09 and a net change of -3.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
On the last day of trading for Quick Heal Technologies on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 53,187. The closing price for the stock was ₹300.4.
