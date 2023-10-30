Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Quick Heal Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Quick Heal Technologies shares slump as investors react to weak earnings report

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Quick Heal Technologies stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -1.09 %. The stock closed at 312.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 309.35 per share. Investors should monitor Quick Heal Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Quick Heal Technologies

Quick Heal Technologies had an open price of 301.05 and a close price of 300.40 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 314.95 and a low of 299.85 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 1648.08 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 357.65 and 127.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 53,187 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:37 AM IST Quick Heal Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.6%
3 Months103.39%
6 Months127.74%
YTD78.59%
1 Year60.63%
30 Oct 2023, 09:17 AM IST Quick Heal Technologies share price Today :Quick Heal Technologies trading at ₹309.35, down -1.09% from yesterday's ₹312.75

The current data for Quick Heal Technologies stock shows that the stock price is at 309.35, with a percent change of -1.09 and a net change of -3.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

30 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST Quick Heal Technologies share price Live :Quick Heal Technologies closed at ₹300.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Quick Heal Technologies on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 53,187. The closing price for the stock was 300.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.