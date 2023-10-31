Quick Heal Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Quick Heal Technologies stock soars on strong trading day

On the last day of trading, Quick Heal Technologies had an opening price of ₹310.65 and a closing price of ₹312.75. The stock had a high of ₹324 and a low of ₹308.2. The company has a market capitalization of ₹1699.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹357.65 and the 52-week low is ₹127.35. The stock had a BSE volume of 47,767 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Quick Heal Technologies is ₹322.95, which represents a 1.97% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is positive at 6.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.22%
|3 Months
|106.91%
|6 Months
|131.1%
|YTD
|81.22%
|1 Year
|69.13%
Quick Heal Technologies stock is currently priced at ₹320, with a percent change of 2.32 and a net change of 7.25. This suggests that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.
On the last day of Quick Heal Technologies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 47,767. The closing price of the shares was ₹312.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!