Quick Heal Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Quick Heal Technologies stock soars on strong trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Quick Heal Technologies stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 1.97 %. The stock closed at 316.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 322.95 per share. Investors should monitor Quick Heal Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Quick Heal Technologies

On the last day of trading, Quick Heal Technologies had an opening price of 310.65 and a closing price of 312.75. The stock had a high of 324 and a low of 308.2. The company has a market capitalization of 1699.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 357.65 and the 52-week low is 127.35. The stock had a BSE volume of 47,767 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST Quick Heal Technologies share price update :Quick Heal Technologies trading at ₹322.95, up 1.97% from yesterday's ₹316.7

The current stock price of Quick Heal Technologies is 322.95, which represents a 1.97% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is positive at 6.25.

31 Oct 2023, 09:38 AM IST Quick Heal Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.22%
3 Months106.91%
6 Months131.1%
YTD81.22%
1 Year69.13%
31 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST Quick Heal Technologies share price Today :Quick Heal Technologies trading at ₹320, up 2.32% from yesterday's ₹312.75

Quick Heal Technologies stock is currently priced at 320, with a percent change of 2.32 and a net change of 7.25. This suggests that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

31 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Quick Heal Technologies share price Live :Quick Heal Technologies closed at ₹312.75 on last trading day

On the last day of Quick Heal Technologies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 47,767. The closing price of the shares was 312.75.

