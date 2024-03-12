Active Stocks
Tue Mar 12 2024 11:43:44
  1. ITC share price
  2. 402.55 -1.67%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 151.35 -1.40%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,016.65 -1.10%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 285.20 -0.11%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,455.85 2.02%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  R K SWAMY share price Today Live Updates : R K SWAMY Stocks Plummet in Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

R K SWAMY share price Today Live Updates : R K SWAMY Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2024, 11:42 AM IST
Livemint

R K SWAMY stock price went down today, 12 Mar 2024, by -7.62 %. The stock closed at 288.0 per share. The stock is currently trading at 266.05 per share. Investors should monitor R K SWAMY stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

R K SWAMY Stock Price TodayPremium
R K SWAMY Stock Price Today

R K SWAMY Share Price Today : On the last day, R K SWAMY's stock opened at 252.0, reached a high of 284.5, and closed at 288.0. The low for the day was 248.0. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were not specified. The BSE volume for the day was 462,415 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Mar 2024, 11:42:00 AM IST

R K SWAMY share price NSE Live :R K SWAMY trading at ₹266.05, down -7.62% from yesterday's ₹288.0

The current data for R K SWAMY stock shows that the price is 266.05 with a percent change of -7.62% and a net change of -21.95. This indicates a significant decrease in the stock price. Investors may need to closely monitor the stock's performance and consider the potential reasons for the decline before making any investment decisions.

12 Mar 2024, 11:10:04 AM IST

R K SWAMY ORD share price live: Today's Price range

Today, R K SWAMY ORD stock reached a low price of 248.0 and a high price of 284.5.

12 Mar 2024, 11:00:05 AM IST

R K SWAMY share price Live :R K SWAMY closed at ₹288.0 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for R K SWAMY on the BSE, the volume was 462,415 shares and the closing price was 288.0.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie