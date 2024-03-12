R K SWAMY share price Today Live Updates : R K SWAMY Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

R K SWAMY Share Price Today : On the last day, R K SWAMY's stock opened at ₹252.0, reached a high of ₹284.5, and closed at ₹288.0. The low for the day was ₹248.0. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were not specified. The BSE volume for the day was 462,415 shares traded.
The current data for R K SWAMY stock shows that the price is ₹266.05 with a percent change of -7.62% and a net change of -21.95. This indicates a significant decrease in the stock price. Investors may need to closely monitor the stock's performance and consider the potential reasons for the decline before making any investment decisions.
