Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  R K SWAMY share price Today Live Updates : R K SWAMY Stock Sees Positive Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

R K SWAMY share price Today Live Updates : R K SWAMY Stock Sees Positive Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2024, 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

R K SWAMY stock price went up today, 13 Mar 2024, by 0.0 %. The stock closed at 263.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 263.25 per share. Investors should monitor R K SWAMY stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

R K SWAMY Stock Price TodayPremium
R K SWAMY Stock Price Today

R K SWAMY Share Price Today : On the last day, R K SWAMY had an open price of 0.0, closing at 263.25 with a high of 284.5 and a low of 248.0. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crores. The stock's 52-week high was 284.5, and the low was 248.0. There were no shares traded on the BSE on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2024, 09:03:02 AM IST

R K SWAMY share price Today :R K SWAMY trading at ₹263.25, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹263.25

The current price of R K SWAMY stock is 263.25 with a net change and percent change of 0.0. This indicates that the stock price has remained stable with no significant change in value. Investors may consider monitoring the stock for any potential fluctuations in the future.

13 Mar 2024, 08:00:45 AM IST

R K SWAMY share price Live :R K SWAMY closed at ₹263.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, R K SWAMY had zero shares traded on the BSE with a closing price of 263.25.

