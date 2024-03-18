Active Stocks
R K SWAMY share price Today Live Updates : R K SWAMY Stock Dips in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

R K SWAMY share price Today Live Updates : R K SWAMY Stock Dips in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2024, 09:41 AM IST
Livemint

R K SWAMY stock price went down today, 18 Mar 2024, by -2.52 %. The stock closed at 279.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 272.35 per share. Investors should monitor R K SWAMY stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

R K SWAMY Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, R K SWAMY had an open price of 0.0 and closed at 279.4. The stock reached a high of 287.85 and a low of 258.75. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high was 287.85 and the low was 227.75. There were no shares traded on the BSE volume for R K SWAMY on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2024, 09:41:24 AM IST

R K SWAMY share price NSE Live :R K SWAMY trading at ₹272.35, down -2.52% from yesterday's ₹279.4

R K SWAMY stock is currently priced at 272.35, showing a decrease of 2.52% in percentage change and a net change of -7.05. This indicates a slight decline in the stock's value. Investors should keep an eye on further market trends to make informed decisions regarding this stock.

18 Mar 2024, 09:00:53 AM IST

R K SWAMY share price Today :R K SWAMY trading at ₹279.4, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹279.4

The current price of R K SWAMY stock is 279.4 with no change in percentage or net value.

18 Mar 2024, 08:03:46 AM IST

R K SWAMY share price Live :R K SWAMY closed at ₹279.4 on last trading day

On the last day, R K SWAMY had a BSE volume of 0 shares with a closing price of 279.4.

