R K SWAMY share price Today Live Updates : R K SWAMY Stock Dips in Trading Today

R K SWAMY Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, R K SWAMY had an open price of ₹0.0 and closed at ₹279.4. The stock reached a high of ₹287.85 and a low of ₹258.75. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high was ₹287.85 and the low was ₹227.75. There were no shares traded on the BSE volume for R K SWAMY on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
R K SWAMY stock is currently priced at ₹272.35, showing a decrease of 2.52% in percentage change and a net change of -7.05. This indicates a slight decline in the stock's value. Investors should keep an eye on further market trends to make informed decisions regarding this stock.
The current price of R K SWAMY stock is ₹279.4 with no change in percentage or net value.
On the last day, R K SWAMY had a BSE volume of 0 shares with a closing price of ₹279.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!