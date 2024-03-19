Active Stocks
Mon Mar 18 2024 15:55:53
LIVE UPDATES

R K SWAMY Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

R K SWAMY stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2024, by 0.0 %. The stock closed at 271.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 271.4 per share. Investors should monitor R K SWAMY stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

R K SWAMY Stock Price TodayPremium
R K SWAMY Stock Price Today

R K SWAMY Share Price Today : On the last day, R K SWAMY had an open price of 0.0, a close price of 271.4, a high of 284.75, and a low of 268.15. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high was at 287.85 and the low was at 227.75. However, there were no shares traded on the BSE volume for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2024, 08:01:07 AM IST

R K SWAMY share price Live :R K SWAMY closed at ₹271.4 on last trading day

On the last day, R K SWAMY had no trading activity as the volume was 0 shares, and the closing price was 271.4.

