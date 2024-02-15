Hello User
R Systems International share price Today Live Updates : R Systems International Stock Drops Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

R Systems International stock price went down today, 15 Feb 2024, by -0.95 %. The stock closed at 469.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 465 per share. Investors should monitor R Systems International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

R Systems International Stock Price Today

R Systems International Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for R Systems International was 475, while the close price was 469.45. The stock reached a high of 475 and a low of 460.55. The market capitalization of the company is 5501.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 599, while the 52-week low is 241.15. The BSE volume for the day was 4553 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST R Systems International share price Today :R Systems International trading at ₹465, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹469.45

As of the current data, the stock price of R Systems International is 465. There has been a percent change of -0.95, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.45, indicating a decrease of 4.45 in the stock price.

15 Feb 2024, 08:12 AM IST R Systems International share price Live :R Systems International closed at ₹469.45 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of R Systems International shares traded on the BSE was 4553 shares. The closing price of the shares was 469.45.

