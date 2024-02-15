R Systems International share price Today Live Updates : R Systems International Stock Drops Today

R Systems International Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for R Systems International was ₹475, while the close price was ₹469.45. The stock reached a high of ₹475 and a low of ₹460.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹5501.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹599, while the 52-week low is ₹241.15. The BSE volume for the day was 4553 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of R Systems International is ₹465. There has been a percent change of -0.95, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.45, indicating a decrease of ₹4.45 in the stock price.
On the last day, the volume of R Systems International shares traded on the BSE was 4553 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹469.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!