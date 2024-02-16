R Systems International share price Today Live Updates : R Systems International Stock Plunges on Stock Market

R Systems International Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, R Systems International had an opening price of ₹463.35 and a closing price of ₹464.25. The stock reached a high of ₹474.95 and a low of ₹457.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹5499.93 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹599 and the 52-week low is ₹241.15. The BSE volume for the day was 19,553 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.