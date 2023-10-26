RADIOCITY share price Today Live Updates : RADIOCITY closed today at 14.04, up 0.72% from yesterday's 13.94

On the last day of trading, the open price for RADIOCITY was ₹13.66, and the close price was ₹13.7. The stock reached a high of ₹14.16 and a low of ₹13.27 during the day. The market capitalization of RADIOCITY is ₹489.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹27.75, while the 52-week low is ₹9.55. The trading volume on the BSE was 131,882 shares.
Today, the closing price of RADIOCITY stock was ₹14.04, which represents a 0.72% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹13.94. The net change for the day was an increase of ₹0.1.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Entertainment Network India
|171.45
|-3.0
|-1.72
|197.8
|109.7
|817.31
|Zee Media Corporation
|13.27
|0.29
|2.23
|17.45
|7.63
|829.94
|Music Broadcast
|14.04
|0.1
|0.72
|27.75
|9.55
|485.34
|NDL Ventures
|134.2
|-6.8
|-4.82
|158.0
|27.84
|451.87
|Shemaroo Entertainment
|141.65
|6.0
|4.42
|188.7
|101.0
|385.04
Music Broadcast stock's low price today was ₹13.45, while the high price reached ₹14.22.
The 52-week low price for Music Broadcast Ltd stock is 9.70 and the 52-week high price is 27.75.
The current data for RADIOCITY stock shows that the price is ₹14.12, with a percent change of 1.29 and a net change of 0.18. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.29% and the stock has gained 0.18 points.
The current data for RADIOCITY stock shows that the price is ₹13.91 with a percent change of -0.22 and a net change of -0.03. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.22% or ₹0.03.
Today, Music Broadcast stock reached a low of ₹13.45 and a high of ₹14.22.
The current data for RADIOCITY stock shows that the price is ₹13.87. There has been a percent change of -0.5, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.07, suggesting a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|14.76
|10 Days
|15.09
|20 Days
|15.00
|50 Days
|14.28
|100 Days
|12.93
|300 Days
|13.39
The low price of Music Broadcast stock today was ₹13.45 and the high price was ₹14.22.
The current stock price of RADIOCITY is ₹13.88. There has been a decrease of 0.43% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.06.
The current stock price of RADIOCITY is ₹13.88, which represents a decrease of 0.43% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -0.06.
Today's low price for Music Broadcast stock is ₹13.45 and the high price is ₹14.22.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The current data for RADIOCITY stock shows that the price is ₹13.76, with a percent change of -1.29 and a net change of -0.18. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.29% and the stock has lost 0.18 rupees in value.
The current data for RADIOCITY stock shows that its price is ₹13.69. There has been a percent change of -1.79 and a net change of -0.25. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.79% and has lost 0.25 rupees.
The low price of Music Broadcast stock today was ₹13.45, while the high price was ₹14.22.
The current data shows that the stock price of RADIOCITY is ₹13.77. The stock has experienced a 1.22% decrease in value, resulting in a net change of -0.17.
Music Broadcast stock's low price for the day was ₹13.45, while the high price reached ₹14.22.
The current data for RADIOCITY stock shows that the price is ₹13.6. There has been a percent change of -2.44, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.34, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹0.34.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.38%
|3 Months
|19.09%
|6 Months
|26.24%
|YTD
|-44.31%
|1 Year
|-41.75%
The current data of RADIOCITY stock shows that the price is ₹13.78, which represents a decrease of 1.15% from the previous trading session. The net change in price is -0.16.
On the last day of trading for RADIOCITY on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 131,882. The closing price of the stock was ₹13.7.
