RADIOCITY share price Today Live Updates : RADIOCITY closed today at ₹14.18, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹13.96

On the last day of trading, the opening price of RADIOCITY was ₹13.45, and the closing price was ₹13.94. The stock reached a high of ₹14.22 and a low of ₹13.45 during the day. The market capitalization of RADIOCITY is ₹485.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹27.75, while the 52-week low is ₹9.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 50,604 shares.

RADIOCITY share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Entertainment Network India 173.4 1.5 0.87 197.8 109.7 826.61 Zee Media Corporation 13.53 0.26 1.96 17.45 7.63 846.21 Music Broadcast 14.18 0.22 1.58 27.75 9.55 490.18 NDL Ventures 136.95 2.75 2.05 158.0 27.84 461.13 Shemaroo Entertainment 145.75 4.1 2.89 188.7 101.0 396.18

Music Broadcast share price live: Today's Price range The Music Broadcast stock had a low price of ₹13.91 and a high price of ₹14.49 on the current day.

RADIOCITY share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Entertainment Network India 175.9 4.0 2.33 197.8 109.7 838.52 Zee Media Corporation 13.58 0.31 2.34 17.45 7.63 849.33 Music Broadcast 14.12 0.16 1.15 27.75 9.55 488.11 NDL Ventures 137.0 2.8 2.09 158.0 27.84 461.3 Shemaroo Entertainment 146.5 4.85 3.42 188.7 101.0 398.22

RADIOCITY share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 14.56 10 Days 14.88 20 Days 14.95 50 Days 14.32 100 Days 12.96 300 Days 13.33

RADIOCITY share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 0 0 0 0 Buy 0 0 0 0 Hold 1 1 1 1 Sell 2 2 2 2 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

RADIOCITY share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -6.04% 3 Months 22.94% 6 Months 26.13% YTD -44.11% 1 Year -41.54%

