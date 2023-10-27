Hello User
RADIOCITY share price Today Live Updates : RADIOCITY closed today at 14.18, up 1.58% from yesterday's 13.96

12 min read . 27 Oct 2023 Trade
RADIOCITY stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 1.58 %. The stock closed at 13.96 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.18 per share. Investors should monitor RADIOCITY stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, the opening price of RADIOCITY was 13.45, and the closing price was 13.94. The stock reached a high of 14.22 and a low of 13.45 during the day. The market capitalization of RADIOCITY is 485.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 27.75, while the 52-week low is 9.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 50,604 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:37 PM IST RADIOCITY share price Today :RADIOCITY closed today at ₹14.18, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹13.96

Today, the closing price of RADIOCITY stock was 14.18, representing a percent change of 1.58. This indicates a positive movement in the stock's value. The net change was 0.22, showing an increase from the previous day's closing price of 13.96. Overall, the stock has seen a slight upward trend in value.

27 Oct 2023, 06:24 PM IST RADIOCITY share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Entertainment Network India173.41.50.87197.8109.7826.61
Zee Media Corporation13.530.261.9617.457.63846.21
Music Broadcast14.180.221.5827.759.55490.18
NDL Ventures136.952.752.05158.027.84461.13
Shemaroo Entertainment145.754.12.89188.7101.0396.18
27 Oct 2023, 05:33 PM IST Music Broadcast share price live: Today's Price range

The Music Broadcast stock had a low price of 13.91 and a high price of 14.49 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 03:08 PM IST RADIOCITY share price NSE Live :RADIOCITY trading at ₹14.15, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹13.96

The current data for the RADIOCITY stock shows that the price is 14.15. There has been a percent change of 1.36 and a net change of 0.19.

27 Oct 2023, 02:41 PM IST RADIOCITY share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Entertainment Network India175.94.02.33197.8109.7838.52
Zee Media Corporation13.580.312.3417.457.63849.33
Music Broadcast14.120.161.1527.759.55488.11
NDL Ventures137.02.82.09158.027.84461.3
Shemaroo Entertainment146.54.853.42188.7101.0398.22
27 Oct 2023, 02:26 PM IST RADIOCITY share price Live :RADIOCITY trading at ₹14.14, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹13.96

The current data for RADIOCITY stock shows that the price is 14.14 with a percent change of 1.29 and a net change of 0.18. This means that the stock's price has increased by 1.29% and the actual increase in price is 0.18.

27 Oct 2023, 02:22 PM IST Music Broadcast share price live: Today's Price range

The Music Broadcast stock had a low price of 13.91 and a high price of 14.49 for the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 01:42 PM IST RADIOCITY share price NSE Live :RADIOCITY trading at ₹14.12, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹13.96

The current data for RADIOCITY stock shows that the price is 14.12. There has been a 1.15% percent change, with a net change of 0.16.

27 Oct 2023, 01:36 PM IST RADIOCITY share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days14.56
10 Days14.88
20 Days14.95
50 Days14.32
100 Days12.96
300 Days13.33
27 Oct 2023, 01:18 PM IST Music Broadcast share price live: Today's Price range

Music Broadcast stock's low price for the day was 13.91 and the high price was 14.49.

27 Oct 2023, 01:14 PM IST RADIOCITY share price update :RADIOCITY trading at ₹14.12, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹13.96

The current data for RADIOCITY stock shows that the price is 14.12, with a percent change of 1.15 and a net change of 0.16. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.15% and has gained 0.16 points.

27 Oct 2023, 12:34 PM IST RADIOCITY share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Entertainment Network India177.15.23.03197.8109.7844.24
Zee Media Corporation13.590.322.4117.457.63849.96
Music Broadcast14.210.251.7927.759.55491.22
NDL Ventures136.92.72.01158.027.84460.96
Shemaroo Entertainment145.53.852.72188.7101.0395.5
27 Oct 2023, 12:34 PM IST RADIOCITY share price Today :RADIOCITY trading at ₹14.21, up 1.79% from yesterday's ₹13.96

The current data for RADIOCITY stock shows that the stock price is 14.21 with a percent change of 1.79. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.79% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 0.25, indicating that the stock has increased by 0.25.

27 Oct 2023, 12:28 PM IST RADIOCITY share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy0000
Hold1111
Sell2222
Strong Sell0000
27 Oct 2023, 12:14 PM IST Music Broadcast share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Music Broadcast stock reached a low price of 13.91 and a high price of 14.49.

27 Oct 2023, 11:52 AM IST RADIOCITY share price NSE Live :RADIOCITY trading at ₹14.07, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹13.96

The current data for RADIOCITY stock shows that the price is 14.07. There has been a percent change of 0.79, indicating a small increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.11, which means the stock has increased by 0.11 rupees. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight positive movement.

27 Oct 2023, 11:30 AM IST RADIOCITY share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Entertainment Network India177.15.23.03197.8109.7844.24
Zee Media Corporation13.650.382.8617.457.63853.71
Music Broadcast14.410.453.2227.759.55498.13
NDL Ventures136.92.72.01158.027.84460.96
Shemaroo Entertainment147.45.754.06188.7101.0400.67
27 Oct 2023, 11:13 AM IST Music Broadcast share price live: Today's Price range

Music Broadcast stock's low price for the day was 14.11, while the high price reached 14.46.

27 Oct 2023, 11:04 AM IST RADIOCITY share price update :RADIOCITY trading at ₹14.32, up 2.58% from yesterday's ₹13.96

The current data for RADIOCITY stock shows that the price is 14.32. There has been a 2.58% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.36.

27 Oct 2023, 10:34 AM IST RADIOCITY share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Entertainment Network India176.74.82.79197.8109.7842.34
Zee Media Corporation13.610.342.5617.457.63851.21
Music Broadcast14.110.151.0727.759.55487.76
NDL Ventures136.92.72.01158.027.84460.96
Shemaroo Entertainment142.00.350.25188.7101.0385.99
27 Oct 2023, 10:25 AM IST RADIOCITY share price Today :RADIOCITY trading at ₹14.11, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹13.96

The current data for RADIOCITY stock shows that the price is 14.11 with a 1.07% increase. The net change is 0.15.

27 Oct 2023, 10:13 AM IST Music Broadcast share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Music Broadcast stock was 14.11, while the high price was 14.43.

27 Oct 2023, 09:49 AM IST RADIOCITY share price update :RADIOCITY trading at ₹14.04, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹13.94

The current data for RADIOCITY stock shows that the price is 14.04, with a percent change of 0.72 and a net change of 0.1. This means that the stock has increased by 0.72% and the price has gone up by 0.1.

27 Oct 2023, 09:33 AM IST RADIOCITY share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.04%
3 Months22.94%
6 Months26.13%
YTD-44.11%
1 Year-41.54%
27 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST RADIOCITY share price Today :RADIOCITY trading at ₹14.04, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹13.94

The current data for RADIOCITY stock shows that the stock price is 14.04. There has been a percent change of 0.72, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.1, implying a slight rise in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 08:21 AM IST RADIOCITY share price Live :RADIOCITY closed at ₹13.94 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for RADIOCITY on the BSE was 50,604. The closing price of the share was 13.94.

