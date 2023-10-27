RADIOCITY share price Today Live Updates : RADIOCITY closed today at 14.18, up 1.58% from yesterday's 13.96

On the last day of trading, the opening price of RADIOCITY was ₹13.45, and the closing price was ₹13.94. The stock reached a high of ₹14.22 and a low of ₹13.45 during the day. The market capitalization of RADIOCITY is ₹485.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹27.75, while the 52-week low is ₹9.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 50,604 shares.
Today, the closing price of RADIOCITY stock was ₹14.18, representing a percent change of 1.58. This indicates a positive movement in the stock's value. The net change was 0.22, showing an increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹13.96. Overall, the stock has seen a slight upward trend in value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Entertainment Network India
|173.4
|1.5
|0.87
|197.8
|109.7
|826.61
|Zee Media Corporation
|13.53
|0.26
|1.96
|17.45
|7.63
|846.21
|Music Broadcast
|14.18
|0.22
|1.58
|27.75
|9.55
|490.18
|NDL Ventures
|136.95
|2.75
|2.05
|158.0
|27.84
|461.13
|Shemaroo Entertainment
|145.75
|4.1
|2.89
|188.7
|101.0
|396.18
The Music Broadcast stock had a low price of ₹13.91 and a high price of ₹14.49 on the current day.
The current data for the RADIOCITY stock shows that the price is ₹14.15. There has been a percent change of 1.36 and a net change of 0.19.
The current data for RADIOCITY stock shows that the price is ₹14.14 with a percent change of 1.29 and a net change of 0.18. This means that the stock's price has increased by 1.29% and the actual increase in price is 0.18.
The Music Broadcast stock had a low price of ₹13.91 and a high price of ₹14.49 for the current day.
The current data for RADIOCITY stock shows that the price is ₹14.12. There has been a 1.15% percent change, with a net change of 0.16.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|14.56
|10 Days
|14.88
|20 Days
|14.95
|50 Days
|14.32
|100 Days
|12.96
|300 Days
|13.33
Music Broadcast stock's low price for the day was ₹13.91 and the high price was ₹14.49.
The current data for RADIOCITY stock shows that the price is ₹14.12, with a percent change of 1.15 and a net change of 0.16. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.15% and has gained 0.16 points.
The current data for RADIOCITY stock shows that the stock price is ₹14.21 with a percent change of 1.79. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.79% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 0.25, indicating that the stock has increased by ₹0.25.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Today, Music Broadcast stock reached a low price of ₹13.91 and a high price of ₹14.49.
The current data for RADIOCITY stock shows that the price is ₹14.07. There has been a percent change of 0.79, indicating a small increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.11, which means the stock has increased by 0.11 rupees. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight positive movement.
Music Broadcast stock's low price for the day was ₹14.11, while the high price reached ₹14.46.
The current data for RADIOCITY stock shows that the price is ₹14.32. There has been a 2.58% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.36.
The current data for RADIOCITY stock shows that the price is ₹14.11 with a 1.07% increase. The net change is 0.15.
Today, the low price of Music Broadcast stock was ₹14.11, while the high price was ₹14.43.
The current data for RADIOCITY stock shows that the price is ₹14.04, with a percent change of 0.72 and a net change of 0.1. This means that the stock has increased by 0.72% and the price has gone up by 0.1.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.04%
|3 Months
|22.94%
|6 Months
|26.13%
|YTD
|-44.11%
|1 Year
|-41.54%
The current data for RADIOCITY stock shows that the stock price is ₹14.04. There has been a percent change of 0.72, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.1, implying a slight rise in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for RADIOCITY on the BSE was 50,604. The closing price of the share was ₹13.94.
