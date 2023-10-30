Hello User
RADIOCITY share price Today Live Updates : RADIOCITY Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

RADIOCITY stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 14.18 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.1 per share. Investors should monitor RADIOCITY stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RADIOCITY

On the last day, the open price of RADIOCITY was 14.32, and the close price was 13.96. The stock had a high of 14.49 and a low of 13.91. The market capitalization of RADIOCITY is 490.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 27.75, while the 52-week low is 9.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 19,902 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST RADIOCITY share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.6%
3 Months22.31%
6 Months25.22%
YTD-43.51%
1 Year-41.16%
30 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST RADIOCITY share price NSE Live :RADIOCITY trading at ₹14.1, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹14.18

The current data for RADIOCITY stock shows that the price is 14.1, with a percent change of -0.56 and a net change of -0.08. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.56% and the value has decreased by 0.08.

30 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST RADIOCITY share price Today :RADIOCITY trading at ₹14.18, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹13.96

The current data for RADIOCITY stock shows that the stock price is 14.18. There has been a percent change of 1.58, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.22, meaning that the stock price has increased by 0.22 rupees. Overall, the stock price for RADIOCITY has seen a slight increase.

30 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST RADIOCITY share price Live :RADIOCITY closed at ₹13.96 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares for RADIOCITY BSE was 19,902. The closing price for the shares was 13.96.

