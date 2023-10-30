RADIOCITY share price Today Live Updates : RADIOCITY Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, the open price of RADIOCITY was ₹14.32, and the close price was ₹13.96. The stock had a high of ₹14.49 and a low of ₹13.91. The market capitalization of RADIOCITY is ₹490.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹27.75, while the 52-week low is ₹9.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 19,902 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.6%
|3 Months
|22.31%
|6 Months
|25.22%
|YTD
|-43.51%
|1 Year
|-41.16%
The current data for RADIOCITY stock shows that the price is ₹14.1, with a percent change of -0.56 and a net change of -0.08. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.56% and the value has decreased by 0.08.
The current data for RADIOCITY stock shows that the stock price is ₹14.18. There has been a percent change of 1.58, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.22, meaning that the stock price has increased by 0.22 rupees. Overall, the stock price for RADIOCITY has seen a slight increase.
On the last day of trading, the volume of shares for RADIOCITY BSE was 19,902. The closing price for the shares was ₹13.96.
