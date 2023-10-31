RADIOCITY share price Today Live Updates : RADIOCITY Soars with Strong Trading Performance

On the last day, the open price of RADIOCITY was ₹14.46, and the close price was ₹14.18. The stock reached a high of ₹14.5 and a low of ₹13.96 during the trading day. The market capitalization of RADIOCITY is ₹486.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹27.75, and the 52-week low is ₹9.55. The BSE volume for the day was 48,535 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.71%
|3 Months
|24.43%
|6 Months
|25.22%
|YTD
|-43.51%
|1 Year
|-41.04%
The current data for RADIOCITY stock shows that its price is ₹14.47. There has been a percent change of 1.97, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 0.28, suggesting that the stock has gained 0.28 in value.
On the last day of trading for RADIOCITY BSE, the volume of shares traded was 48,535. The closing price of each share was ₹14.18.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!