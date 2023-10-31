RADIOCITY share price Today Live Updates : RADIOCITY Soars with Strong Trading Performance

On the last day, the open price of RADIOCITY was ₹14.46, and the close price was ₹14.18. The stock reached a high of ₹14.5 and a low of ₹13.96 during the trading day. The market capitalization of RADIOCITY is ₹486.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹27.75, and the 52-week low is ₹9.55. The BSE volume for the day was 48,535 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.