RADIOCITY share price Today Live Updates : RADIOCITY Soars with Strong Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:38 AM IST Trade
Livemint

RADIOCITY stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 1.97 %. The stock closed at 14.19 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.47 per share. Investors should monitor RADIOCITY stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RADIOCITY

On the last day, the open price of RADIOCITY was 14.46, and the close price was 14.18. The stock reached a high of 14.5 and a low of 13.96 during the trading day. The market capitalization of RADIOCITY is 486.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 27.75, and the 52-week low is 9.55. The BSE volume for the day was 48,535 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:38 AM IST RADIOCITY share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.71%
3 Months24.43%
6 Months25.22%
YTD-43.51%
1 Year-41.04%
31 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM IST RADIOCITY share price Today :RADIOCITY trading at ₹14.47, up 1.97% from yesterday's ₹14.19

The current data for RADIOCITY stock shows that its price is 14.47. There has been a percent change of 1.97, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 0.28, suggesting that the stock has gained 0.28 in value.

31 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST RADIOCITY share price Live :RADIOCITY closed at ₹14.18 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for RADIOCITY BSE, the volume of shares traded was 48,535. The closing price of each share was 14.18.

