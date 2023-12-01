Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) opened at ₹165.7 and closed at ₹165.45. The stock's high for the day was ₹165.85 and the low was ₹162.1. The market capitalization of RVNL is ₹34,225.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹199.35 and the 52-week low is ₹56.15. The stock had a BSE volume of 650,160 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.