Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 4.1 %. The stock closed at 296.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 308.3 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 298 and closed at 296.15 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 309.95 and a low of 295.4. The market capitalization of the company is 64,281.17 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 345.6, while the 52-week low is 56.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,219,853 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹296.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Rail Vikas Nigam was 1,219,853 shares. The closing price for the stock was 296.15.

