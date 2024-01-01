Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam gains traction in the market today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹177.65 and closed at ₹177.45. The stock reached a high of ₹184.65 and a low of ₹177.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹37,843.11 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹199.35 and the 52-week low is ₹56.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,541,978 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock of Rail Vikas Nigam reached a low of ₹181.5 and a high of ₹184.8 on the current day.
The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 0.99% or ₹1.8. The current price stands at ₹183.3.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.34%
|3 Months
|-2.37%
|6 Months
|48.93%
|YTD
|166.01%
|1 Year
|164.84%
The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is ₹182.35. There has been a percent change of 0.47, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.85, suggesting a positive movement in the stock's price.
On the last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 2,541,978. The closing price for the stock was ₹177.45.
