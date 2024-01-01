Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam gains traction in the market today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:10 AM IST
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 0.99 %. The stock closed at 181.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 183.3 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 177.65 and closed at 177.45. The stock reached a high of 184.65 and a low of 177.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 37,843.11 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 199.35 and the 52-week low is 56.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,541,978 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 10:10 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Rail Vikas Nigam reached a low of 181.5 and a high of 184.8 on the current day.

01 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:49 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price update :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹183.3, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹181.5

The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 0.99% or 1.8. The current price stands at 183.3.

01 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.34%
3 Months-2.37%
6 Months48.93%
YTD166.01%
1 Year164.84%
01 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹182.35, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹181.5

The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is 182.35. There has been a percent change of 0.47, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.85, suggesting a positive movement in the stock's price.

01 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹177.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 2,541,978. The closing price for the stock was 177.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.