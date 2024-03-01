Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Gains Ground in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 0.82 %. The stock closed at 244.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 246.4 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 259.05 and closed at 259 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 260, while the low was 241.05. The market capitalization stood at 50,957.89 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 345.6 and 56.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,336,938 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:10 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹246.4, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹244.4

Rail Vikas Nigam stock is currently priced at 246.4, with a percent change of 0.82 and a net change of 2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹259 on last trading day

The closing price of Rail Vikas Nigam on the last day was 259, with a volume of 2,336,938 shares traded on the BSE.

