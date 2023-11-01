Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam faces losses in trading today

On the last day of trading, the open price of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) was ₹157.4 and the close price was ₹156.25. The stock had a high of ₹160 and a low of ₹153.45. The market capitalization of RVNL is ₹32,119.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹199.35 and the 52-week low is ₹39.3. On the BSE, there were 872,923 shares traded.
The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam is currently at ₹154.05, with a percent change of -1.41 and a net change of -2.2. This suggests that the stock has decreased in value by 1.41% or ₹2.2.
