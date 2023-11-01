Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam faces losses in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 01 Nov 2023, by -1.41 %. The stock closed at 156.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 154.05 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam

On the last day of trading, the open price of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) was 157.4 and the close price was 156.25. The stock had a high of 160 and a low of 153.45. The market capitalization of RVNL is 32,119.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 199.35 and the 52-week low is 39.3. On the BSE, there were 872,923 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹154.05, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹156.25

The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam is currently at 154.05, with a percent change of -1.41 and a net change of -2.2. This suggests that the stock has decreased in value by 1.41% or 2.2.

01 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹156.25 on last trading day

The last day of Rail Vikas Nigam BSE trading saw a volume of 872,923 shares being exchanged. The closing price for the day was 156.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.