Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 02 Feb 2024, by -3.49 %. The stock closed at 308.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 297.55 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 313.95 and closed at 308.3. The stock had a high of 318.85 and a low of 294.45. The company has a market capitalization of 62,039.77 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 345.6 and the 52-week low is 56.15. On the BSE, there were 4,681,252 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹308.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam (BSE) had a trading volume of 4,681,252 shares. The closing price for the day was 308.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!