Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹313.95 and closed at ₹308.3. The stock had a high of ₹318.85 and a low of ₹294.45. The company has a market capitalization of ₹62,039.77 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹345.6 and the 52-week low is ₹56.15. On the BSE, there were 4,681,252 shares traded.
02 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST
