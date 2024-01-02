Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam gains ground with positive trading

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹182.35 and closed at ₹181.5. The stock reached a high of ₹185.55 and a low of ₹181.25 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹37,978.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹199.35 and the 52-week low is ₹56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 603,328 shares on the BSE.

