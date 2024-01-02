Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam gains ground with positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 0.36 %. The stock closed at 181.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 182.15 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 182.35 and closed at 181.5. The stock reached a high of 185.55 and a low of 181.25 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 37,978.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 199.35 and the 52-week low is 56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 603,328 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹182.15, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹181.5

The current stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam is 182.15, with a percent change of 0.36 and a net change of 0.65. This means that the stock has increased by 0.36% from its previous closing price, and the absolute change in price is 0.65.

02 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹181.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 603,328. The closing price of the stock was 181.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.