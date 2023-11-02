Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -0.68 %. The stock closed at 154.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 153 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam

On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) opened at 155.25 and closed at 154.05. The stock reached a high of 155.55 and a low of 152.45. The market capitalization of RVNL is 31,900.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 199.35, while the 52-week low is 39.3. The BSE volume for RVNL was 439,710 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹154.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam had a trading volume of 439,710 shares. The closing price for the stock was 154.05.

