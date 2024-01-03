Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 03 Jan 2024, by -0.74 %. The stock closed at 182.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 180.8 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 182.2 and closed at 182.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 183.4 and a low of 177.5. The market capitalization of the company is 37,697.16 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 199.35 and 56.15, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,290,664 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹182.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam (BSE: RAILTEL) had a trading volume of 1,290,664 shares. The closing price for the stock was 182.15.

