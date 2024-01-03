Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹182.2 and closed at ₹182.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹183.4 and a low of ₹177.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹37,697.16 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹199.35 and ₹56.15, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,290,664 shares.
03 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST
