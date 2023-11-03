Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 153 per share. The stock is currently trading at 153.85 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam

On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 154.65 and closed at 153. The high for the day was 155.75 and the low was 153.15. The market capitalization of the company is 32,078.03 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 199.35 and 39.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 349,795 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹153 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Rail Vikas Nigam was 349,795 shares. The closing price for the stock was 153.

