Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹154.65 and closed at ₹153. The high for the day was ₹155.75 and the low was ₹153.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹32,078.03 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹199.35 and ₹39.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 349,795 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.