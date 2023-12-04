Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam gains traction with positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:31 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 1.76 %. The stock closed at 165 per share. The stock is currently trading at 167.9 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam

Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 164.6 and closed at 164.35 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was 169.35 and the low was 164.6. The market capitalization of the company is 34,402.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 199.35 and the 52-week low is 56.15. The BSE volume for the day was 1,497,926 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 10:31 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indus Towers188.50.850.45205.9135.250799.56
Phoenix Mills2369.59.80.422435.01186.4542321.39
Rail Vikas Nigam167.952.951.79199.3556.1535017.91
IRB Infrastructure Developers37.70.310.8339.4822.5622767.03
Brigade Enterprises849.111.151.33933.55430.9519597.23
04 Dec 2023, 10:21 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock today was 167 and the high price was 170.

04 Dec 2023, 10:20 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹167.9, up 1.76% from yesterday's ₹165

The current stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) is 167.9, with a percent change of 1.76 and a net change of 2.9. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.76% and has gained 2.9 points.

Click here for Rail Vikas Nigam Profit Loss

04 Dec 2023, 09:59 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates

04 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price update :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹167.9, up 1.76% from yesterday's ₹165

The current stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam is 167.9, which represents a 1.76 percent increase from the previous trading session. This translates to a net change of 2.9.

04 Dec 2023, 09:36 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.08%
3 Months15.6%
6 Months39.89%
YTD141.76%
1 Year119.85%
04 Dec 2023, 09:05 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹165, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹164.35

The current price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock is 165, with a percent change of 0.4 and a net change of 0.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.4% and the actual increase in price is 0.65.

04 Dec 2023, 08:15 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹164.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam had a volume of 1,497,926 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 164.35.

