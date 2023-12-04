Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam gains traction with positive trading

Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹164.6 and closed at ₹164.35 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was ₹169.35 and the low was ₹164.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹34,402.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹199.35 and the 52-week low is ₹56.15. The BSE volume for the day was 1,497,926 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indus Towers
|188.5
|0.85
|0.45
|205.9
|135.2
|50799.56
|Phoenix Mills
|2369.5
|9.8
|0.42
|2435.0
|1186.45
|42321.39
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|167.95
|2.95
|1.79
|199.35
|56.15
|35017.91
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|37.7
|0.31
|0.83
|39.48
|22.56
|22767.03
|Brigade Enterprises
|849.1
|11.15
|1.33
|933.55
|430.95
|19597.23
The low price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock today was ₹167 and the high price was ₹170.
The current stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) is ₹167.9, with a percent change of 1.76 and a net change of 2.9. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.76% and has gained 2.9 points.
Click here for Rail Vikas Nigam Profit Loss
The current stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam is ₹167.9, which represents a 1.76 percent increase from the previous trading session. This translates to a net change of 2.9.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.08%
|3 Months
|15.6%
|6 Months
|39.89%
|YTD
|141.76%
|1 Year
|119.85%
The current price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock is ₹165, with a percent change of 0.4 and a net change of 0.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.4% and the actual increase in price is ₹0.65.
On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam had a volume of 1,497,926 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was ₹164.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!