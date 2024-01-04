Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Gains Ground in Trading Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : The stock of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) opened at ₹182.55 and closed at ₹180.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹188.9, while the low was ₹182.55. The market capitalization of RVNL is ₹38,625.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹199.35, and the 52-week low is ₹56.15. The BSE volume for RVNL shares was 4,847,235.
The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam reached a low of ₹185.2 and a high of ₹188.45 today.
The current price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock is ₹186.5, with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 1.25. This suggests that the stock has increased in value by 0.67% or ₹1.25. However, without further context or comparison to historical data, it is difficult to determine the significance of this change. Investors would need more information to make informed decisions about the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.22%
|3 Months
|-1.03%
|6 Months
|49.32%
|YTD
|2.07%
|1 Year
|157.54%
The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the stock price is ₹185.25, which represents a 2.46% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 4.45. Overall, this indicates a positive performance for Rail Vikas Nigam stock.
On the last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 4,847,235. The closing price for the day was ₹180.8.
