Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Gains Ground in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:14 AM IST
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 185.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 186.5 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : The stock of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) opened at 182.55 and closed at 180.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 188.9, while the low was 182.55. The market capitalization of RVNL is 38,625.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 199.35, and the 52-week low is 56.15. The BSE volume for RVNL shares was 4,847,235.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 10:14 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam reached a low of 185.2 and a high of 188.45 today.

04 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price update :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹186.5, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹185.25

The current price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock is 186.5, with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 1.25. This suggests that the stock has increased in value by 0.67% or 1.25. However, without further context or comparison to historical data, it is difficult to determine the significance of this change. Investors would need more information to make informed decisions about the stock.

04 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.22%
3 Months-1.03%
6 Months49.32%
YTD2.07%
1 Year157.54%
04 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹185.25, up 2.46% from yesterday's ₹180.8

The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the stock price is 185.25, which represents a 2.46% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 4.45. Overall, this indicates a positive performance for Rail Vikas Nigam stock.

04 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹180.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 4,847,235. The closing price for the day was 180.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.