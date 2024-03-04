Active Stocks
Sat Mar 02 2024 12:49:58
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2024, 08:08 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 1.73 %. The stock closed at 246.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 250.5 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock closed at 246.25 on the last trading day, with an open price of 247.4. The high for the day was 252.5, and the low was 245.35. The market capitalization stood at 52,229.75 crore. The 52-week high and low were 345.6 and 56.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 291,993 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:08:56 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹246.25 on last trading day

On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam recorded a trading volume of 291,993 shares with a closing price of 246.25 on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

