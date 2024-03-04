Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock closed at ₹246.25 on the last trading day, with an open price of ₹247.4. The high for the day was ₹252.5, and the low was ₹245.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹52,229.75 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹345.6 and ₹56.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 291,993 shares traded.
04 Mar 2024, 08:08 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹246.25 on last trading day
