Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 1.73 %. The stock closed at 246.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 250.5 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock closed at 246.25 on the last trading day, with an open price of 247.4. The high for the day was 252.5, and the low was 245.35. The market capitalization stood at 52,229.75 crore. The 52-week high and low were 345.6 and 56.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 291,993 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

