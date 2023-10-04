Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stocks soar on positive trading day

On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹174.25 and closed at ₹172.35. The stock had a high of ₹174.65 and a low of ₹171.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹35,893.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹199.35 and the 52-week low is ₹33.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 477,006 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Godrej Properties
|1554.9
|-1.2
|-0.08
|1768.8
|1005.7
|43229.55
|Oberoi Realty
|1134.95
|-13.7
|-1.19
|1206.0
|790.05
|41267.04
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|172.65
|0.3
|0.17
|199.35
|33.85
|35997.87
|Phoenix Mills
|1812.5
|-8.7
|-0.48
|1907.2
|1186.45
|32372.87
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|31.08
|0.21
|0.68
|35.0
|20.61
|18769.21
