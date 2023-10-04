Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stocks soar on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 04 Oct 2023, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 172.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 172.4 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam

On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 174.25 and closed at 172.35. The stock had a high of 174.65 and a low of 171.7. The market capitalization of the company is 35,893.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 199.35 and the 52-week low is 33.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 477,006 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 11:08 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price NSE Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹172.4, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹172.35

The current stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam is 172.4 with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.05. This indicates a relatively small change in the stock price.

04 Oct 2023, 10:37 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Godrej Properties1554.9-1.2-0.081768.81005.743229.55
Oberoi Realty1134.95-13.7-1.191206.0790.0541267.04
Rail Vikas Nigam172.650.30.17199.3533.8535997.87
Phoenix Mills1812.5-8.7-0.481907.21186.4532372.87
IRB Infrastructure Developers31.080.210.6835.020.6118769.21
04 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹172.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 477,006. The closing price for the shares was 172.35.

