Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam gains traction on the stock market

On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹141.95 and closed at ₹138.25. The stock's high for the day was ₹152.2, while the low was ₹141.95. The company has a market capitalization of ₹31,327.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹146.65, and the 52-week low is ₹31.45. The stock saw a trading volume of 2,250,949 shares on the BSE.
The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is ₹155.35. There has been a 12.37% percent change, indicating a significant increase in value. The net change is 17.1, further supporting the positive trend. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing growth.
