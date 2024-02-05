Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Faces Stock Decline

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹300 and closed at ₹297.55. The stock had a high of ₹302 and a low of ₹287.2 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹61,393.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹345.6, while the 52-week low is ₹56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,735 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is ₹288 with a percent change of -2.19 and a net change of -6.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.45%
|3 Months
|70.78%
|6 Months
|140.15%
|YTD
|62.24%
|1 Year
|299.12%
The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is ₹294.45. There has been a percent change of -1.04, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.1, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹3.1.
On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam (BSE: RVNL) had a volume of 1,088,735 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹297.55.
