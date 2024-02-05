Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Faces Stock Decline

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:56 AM IST Trade
Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 05 Feb 2024, by -2.19 %. The stock closed at 294.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 288 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 300 and closed at 297.55. The stock had a high of 302 and a low of 287.2 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 61,393.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 345.6, while the 52-week low is 56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,735 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 09:55 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:43 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price update :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹288, down -2.19% from yesterday's ₹294.45

The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is 288 with a percent change of -2.19 and a net change of -6.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

05 Feb 2024, 09:35 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.45%
3 Months70.78%
6 Months140.15%
YTD62.24%
1 Year299.12%
05 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹294.45, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹297.55

The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is 294.45. There has been a percent change of -1.04, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.1, which means that the stock has decreased by 3.1.

05 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹297.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam (BSE: RVNL) had a volume of 1,088,735 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 297.55.

