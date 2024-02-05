Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Faces Stock Decline

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹300 and closed at ₹297.55. The stock had a high of ₹302 and a low of ₹287.2 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹61,393.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹345.6, while the 52-week low is ₹56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,735 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

