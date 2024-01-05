Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Gains Momentum in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 185.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 185.5 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 187.9 and closed at 185.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 188.45 and a low of 184.5 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 38,677.12 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 199.35 and 56.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 876,970 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹185.5, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹185.25

The Rail Vikas Nigam stock is currently trading at a price of 185.5. There has been a 0.13% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 0.25.

05 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹185.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam (BSE: RVNL) had a volume of 876,970 shares and closed at a price of 185.25.

