Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Gains Momentum in Trading

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹187.9 and closed at ₹185.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹188.45 and a low of ₹184.5 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹38,677.12 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹199.35 and ₹56.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 876,970 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.