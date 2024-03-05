Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Dips in Trading Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened and closed at ₹250.5 on the last trading day with the day's high at ₹250.6 and low at ₹241. The market capitalization stood at ₹50,561.74 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were at ₹345.6 and ₹56.15 respectively. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 799,475.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.