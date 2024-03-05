Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -3.19 %. The stock closed at 250.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 242.5 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened and closed at 250.5 on the last trading day with the day's high at 250.6 and low at 241. The market capitalization stood at 50,561.74 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were at 345.6 and 56.15 respectively. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 799,475.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:05 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹242.5, down -3.19% from yesterday's ₹250.5

Rail Vikas Nigam stock is currently priced at 242.5, with a percent change of -3.19% and a net change of -8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

05 Mar 2024, 08:10 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹250.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam had a trading volume of 799,475 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange with a closing price of 250.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!