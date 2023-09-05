Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Gains Momentum in Trading

Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹141.95 and closed at ₹138.25 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of ₹159.7 and a low of ₹141.95. The market capitalization of Rail Vikas Nigam is ₹33,130.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹146.65 and the 52-week low is ₹31.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,443,827 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.