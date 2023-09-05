Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Gains Momentum in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 05 Sep 2023, by 14.94 %. The stock closed at 138.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 158.9 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam

Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 141.95 and closed at 138.25 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 159.7 and a low of 141.95. The market capitalization of Rail Vikas Nigam is 33,130.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 146.65 and the 52-week low is 31.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,443,827 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2023, 09:03 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹158.9, up 14.94% from yesterday's ₹138.25

The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 14.94% or 20.65, reaching a price of 158.9.

05 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹138.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam had a volume of 7,443,827 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 138.25.

