Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stocks plummet as investors lose confidence

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 06 Feb 2024, by -4.47 %. The stock closed at 294.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 281.3 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam saw an open price of 294.6 and a close price of 294.45. The stock's high for the day was 295 and the low was 278. The market capitalization for Rail Vikas Nigam is currently 58,651.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 345.6 and the 52-week low is 56.15. The BSE volume for the day was 1,094,474 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹281.3, down -4.47% from yesterday's ₹294.45

The current data of Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that its price is 281.3, which represents a percent change of -4.47. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 4.47%. The net change is -13.15, indicating a decrease of 13.15 in the stock's price.

06 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹294.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam on the BSE, there were a total of 1,094,474 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 294.45.

