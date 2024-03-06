Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Shares Slide in Trading Today

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -1.28 %. The stock closed at 241.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 238.15 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹244.2 and closed at ₹242.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹248.1, while the low was ₹238.35. The market capitalization stands at ₹50301.11 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹345.6 and a 52-week low of ₹60.3. The BSE volume for the day was 498057 shares.
