Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Shares Slide in Trading Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹244.2 and closed at ₹242.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹248.1, while the low was ₹238.35. The market capitalization stands at ₹50301.11 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹345.6 and a 52-week low of ₹60.3. The BSE volume for the day was 498057 shares.
Rail Vikas Nigam stock is currently trading at ₹238.15, which represents a decrease of 1.28% from the previous trading session. The net change is -3.1 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.85%
|3 Months
|33.47%
|6 Months
|53.91%
|YTD
|32.88%
|1 Year
|268.88%
Rail Vikas Nigam stock is currently priced at ₹241.25 with a percent change of -0.52 and a net change of -1.25.
On the last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 498,057 and the closing price was ₹242.5.
