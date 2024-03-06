Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Shares Slide in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -1.28 %. The stock closed at 241.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 238.15 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 244.2 and closed at 242.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 248.1, while the low was 238.35. The market capitalization stands at 50301.11 crore, with a 52-week high of 345.6 and a 52-week low of 60.3. The BSE volume for the day was 498057 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:54 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates

06 Mar 2024, 09:43 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price update :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹238.15, down -1.28% from yesterday's ₹241.25

Rail Vikas Nigam stock is currently trading at 238.15, which represents a decrease of 1.28% from the previous trading session. The net change is -3.1 points.

06 Mar 2024, 09:35 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.85%
3 Months33.47%
6 Months53.91%
YTD32.88%
1 Year268.88%
06 Mar 2024, 09:01 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹241.25, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹242.5

Rail Vikas Nigam stock is currently priced at 241.25 with a percent change of -0.52 and a net change of -1.25.

06 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹242.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 498,057 and the closing price was 242.5.

